Hancock, the Mariners' first-round pick in the 2020 first-year player draft, fired two scoreless innings during which he issued a walk and recorded three strikeouts in High-A Everett's win over Hillsboro on Thursday.

The 21-year-old spent time with the big-league club in spring training without seeing any game action, so Thursday's opportunity was a long-awaited one. Hancock's ability to consistently miss bats helped generate an impressive level of efficiency, as he needed a modest 31 pitches, 20 which found the strike zone, to record his six outs. The right-hander could conceivably bump up to Double-A Arkansas in the latter portion of the minor-league season if he continues to develop favorably.