Hancock has been invited to major-league spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hancock wasn't at big-league camp over the first few weeks of spring training, but manager Scott Servais said Saturday that he'll join the major-league club for developmental purposes. The 21-year-old won't appear in any Cactus League games but will get to work with the major-league coaching staff prior to heading to the minors to begin the regular season. The sixth overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft impressed at the team's alternate training site last year.