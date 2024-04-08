Hancock (1-1) took a bad loss Sunday against the Brewers, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out six over 3.1 innings.

One positive to note for Hancock was that his six strikeouts doubled his previous career-best, as he has just a 14 percent strikeout rate over five starts. Sunday was also easily the roughest outing of his career. Eight of the 14 balls put in play against him were hard hit, which included two home runs. The 25-year-old will stay in the rotation for now and lines up for a home start against the Cubs in the upcoming week.