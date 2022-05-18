Hancock (lat) worked 1.1 innings Tuesday in his season debut for Double-A Arkansas, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Making his first appearance of 2022 after he was sidelined for minor-league minicamp and spring training with a strained right lat muscle, Hancock was predictably rusty. He needed 36 pitches just to retire four of the eight hitters he faced, and he also hit a batter with a pitch in addition to issuing a walk. Expect Hancock to gradually increase his pitch count in his subsequent outings once he's further removed from the lat injury.