Hancock has moved to the bullpen at Triple-A Tacoma and allowed one run on two hits and one walk over one inning of work in his first relief appearance there Wednesday.

The bottom-line results weren't there for Hancock, but he averaged 97.4 mph with his four-seamer in the outing. That's a substantial velocity uptick from the 94.7 mph he's averaged this season during his time as a starter with the Mariners. It's not clear whether this is a permanent move to the bullpen for Hancock, but he could turn into a weapon in relief with his stuff playing up in shorter bursts.