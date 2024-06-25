Hancock (back) was removed from his last start due to lower back tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hancock was expected to get a few extra days of rest this week and make his next appearance for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, but his status for his weekend start is now in question. The team will likely re-evalute the right-hander over the next few days to determine whether his outing will need to be bumped back.
