Hancock has allowed just one earned run on seven hits and recorded 13 strikeouts over nine innings across his first two starts for Double-A Arkansas.

The talented right-hander got his season started with five scoreless innings against Corpus Christi during which he recorded seven strikeouts, and he followed it up by limiting Springfield to an earned run on four hits across four frames on Friday. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Hancock's fastball was consistently in the 93-95 mph range and generated plenty of swings and misses in his first start, corroborating the 2020 first-round pick seems to be at full strength after struggling with a right shoulder impingement and strained lat muscle in 2021 and 2022, respectively. "Big time arrow up, trending right direction, whatever you want to call it from him," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "I thought the velocity was better than what I was expecting to see. He looked very healthy."