The Mariners optioned Hancock to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Hancock was never able to get comfortable on the mound this spring, surrendering 11 earned runs over just 9.2 frames. He'll head to Triple-A for the first time in his career, and he likely won't return to the majors until he strings together several successful minor-league outings.

