The Mariners optioned Hancock to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Hancock was never able to get comfortable on the mound this spring, surrendering 11 earned runs over just 9.2 frames. He'll head to Triple-A for the first time in his career, and he likely won't return to the majors until he strings together several successful minor-league outings.
More News
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Standing out in spring•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Throwing in camp•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: No structural damage in shoulder•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Lands on injured list•
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: IL stint possible•