Hancock did not pitch in the Futures Game due to a shoulder injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

General manager Jery Dipoto says the injury is minor and there is no structural damage. Hancock last pitched June 25 and dealt with a minor shoulder injury earlier this season as well. He has a 2.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB in 26 innings through seven appearances at High-A.