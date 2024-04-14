Hancock (1-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Hancock allowed a run in each of the second and third frames but otherwise pitched very well, registering his first quality start of the campaign. However, Seattle's offense managed just an unearned run against talented Cubs rookie Shota Imanaga, resulting in Hancock taking his second loss. Hancock will nonetheless look to build upon this promising outing after being battered for eight runs over 3.1 innings against Milwaukee in his previous start.