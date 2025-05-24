Hancock (2-2) recorded the win Friday against the Astros after allowing three runs on nine hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out three.

Friday marked Hancock's first win since his third start of the season back in late April, and it was also his fourth qualify start in 2025. The 2020 first-rounder has surrendered six runs or greater on two occasions this year, but he's thrown five innings while conceding two runs or fewer in five other instances among his eight outings. Hancock's next turn in the rotation arrives next week versus the Nationals, and he owns a 5.95 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 39.1 innings.