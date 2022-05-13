Hancock (lat) will make his season debut for Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Hancock has been out all season with a strained lat. He'll probably have a tough time pushing for his big-league debut this season, as he's made just 12 career professional starts including just three at the Double-A level, but the 2020 sixth-overall pick has plenty of potential and could be a factor for the Mariners in 2023.
