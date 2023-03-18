Hancock was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Mariners on Friday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Hancock was the sixth pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, and registered a 3.75 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP over 98.1 innings for Double-A Arkansas. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely be a part of Triple-A Tacoma's rotation this year, and could be an option for Seattle at some point this summer.