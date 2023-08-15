Hancock is slated to start Tuesday's game in Kansas City.

The rookie will receive a second turn through the rotation after he turned in a solid big-league debut last Wednesday against the Padres. Though he didn't factor into the decision in the Mariners' 6-1 win, Hancock covered five innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three. Tuesday's outing marks what's expected to be the first of two starts this week for Hancock, who tentatively lines up to take the hill again this Sunday in Houston.