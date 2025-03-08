Hancock gave up three runs on four hits and one walk in Friday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, striking out four over 2.1 innings while taking the loss.

The Mariners have a rotation spot up for grabs, as George Kirby (shoulder) is likely to begin the season on the injured list, and Hancock appears to be the most likely candidate to begin the year as a starter. However, Hancock is still looking for a groove this spring, as he carries a 9.53 ERA and 1.94 WHIP over 5.2 frames (three starts). The 2020 No. 6 overall pick has a case as a late-round flier in fantasy drafts due to Kirby's injury, but Hancock could have limited upside after recording a weak 14.7 percent strikeout rate across 60.2 innings in 2024.