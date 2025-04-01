Now Playing

The Mariners optioned Hancock to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Hancock couldn't make it out of the first inning during his season debut Monday, surrendering six earned runs on seven hits and a walk while recording just two outs. He'll now head to Triple-A in order to right the ship, and Jhonathan Diaz will come up from Tacoma to take Hancock's place in the Mariners' rotation.

