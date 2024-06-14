The Mariners optioned Hancock to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
The right-hander was called up for a spot start Thursday against the White Sox, but he won't stick on the big-league roster despite allowing just two runs across seven innings. Hancock has a 4.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB over 41.1 major-league innings this season, and he should be in the mix for a promotion whenever Seattle needs rotation help.
