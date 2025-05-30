Hancock didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Nationals after allowing two runs on two hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Hancock yielded a season-low two hits, but one went for extra bases on a two-run double by James Wood in the sixth inning. Hancock has fanned more than five just one time this season, and he's mostly struggled with a 5.64 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 32:15 K:BB and .307 opponent batting average over 44.2 innings. The right-hander is tentatively set to take the mound versus the reeling Orioles next week, but Hancock is likely to lose his rotation spot once both Bryce Miller (elbow) and Logan Gilbert (elbow) come off the injured list.