Hancock will step into the Mariners' rotation to replace Bryan Woo (elbow), Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Hancock was just optioned down two days ago, but he has rejoined the big-league team in light of Woo's injury and will step in as the fifth starter, beginning next Monday in the series opener against Cleveland. Woo's MRI came back clean, but he will be shut down from throwing for at least a week. With that, Hancock, the sixth overall pick in 2020, figures to make at least a few starts early on. His numbers in the Cactus League were not good, but the Mariners were said to be pleased with Hancock's overall spring training, Divish adds.