Hancock did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Royals, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out 14 over six innings.

Hancock dazzled, generating a whopping 21 swinging strikes on 103 pitches while setting a career high with 14 strikeouts. It's the most punchouts by any pitcher so far in 2026, and the 26-year-old has now gone at least five innings while yielding three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven outings to open the year. He'll carry a 2.59 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 46:6 K:BB across 41.2 innings into a road matchup against the White Sox next weekend.