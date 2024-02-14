Hancock (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday at Mariners camp.

After receiving his first big-league call-up in early August, Hancock made just three starts for the Mariners before suffering a Grade 1 shoulder strain, which ended his season. Fortunately for the 24-year-old, he avoided any structural damage and didn't require offseason surgery, so he looks like he'll begin spring training at full health. Hancock will be given a chance to compete for a spot in Seattle's Opening Day rotation, but with five other healthy, more established pitchers in front of him in Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller, it may take an injury in order for Hancock to avoid an assignment to Triple-A Tacoma once camp comes to a close.