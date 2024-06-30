Hancock (back) didn't factor into the decision in a start with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, allowing five hits and three walks with two strikeouts across 5.1 scoreless innings.

Hancock was removed from his last start for Tacoma with lower-back tightness but wasn't forced to miss a turn in the rotation. The 25-year-old was a candidate to be called up after Bryan Woo (hamstring) was placed on the IL, but the Mariners opted to recall Jhonathan Diaz instead. It's unclear if Hancock's back flare-up impacted the Mariners decision. Hancock owns a 1.64 ERA across seven starts with Tacoma.