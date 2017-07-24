Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Another dominant multi-inning outing
Pagan fired three scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees, allowing two hits and a walk while recording four strikeouts.
Pagan has been lights-out in his current Mariners stint, allowing just one earned run over 10.1 innings across four appearances. Sunday's effort was his second three-inning, two-hit scoreless outing versus the Yankees in the weekend series, which served to lower his ERA from 3.60 to 2.57. The 26-year-old right-hander has undoubtedly earned the confidence of manager Scott Servais, which could certainly lead to a robust workload for the balance of the campaign.
