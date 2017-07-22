Pagan fired three scoreless innings in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees, allowing two hits and a walk while recording a strikeout.

The rubber-armed right-hander has now pitched the equivalent of a quality start over his last three outings, allowing just one earned run on five hits and three walks over 7.1 innings while also notching five strikeouts. Pagan's ability to eat up innings is a welcome addition to a bullpen that's often seen a heavy workload while supporting what has at times been a makeshift starting rotation.