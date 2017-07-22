Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Continues thriving in multi-inning role
Pagan fired three scoreless innings in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees, allowing two hits and a walk while recording a strikeout.
The rubber-armed right-hander has now pitched the equivalent of a quality start over his last three outings, allowing just one earned run on five hits and three walks over 7.1 innings while also notching five strikeouts. Pagan's ability to eat up innings is a welcome addition to a bullpen that's often seen a heavy workload while supporting what has at times been a makeshift starting rotation.
More News
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Solid multi-inning appearance Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Recalled from Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Shuttles back to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Stellar long-relief outing Sunday•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Recalled from Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Shuttled back to Tacoma•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...