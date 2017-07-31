Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Could see more high-leverage work
Pagan is slated to see more high-leverage relief work due to the recent trade of Steve Cishek to the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Pagan has been very impressive in a multi-inning role since returning to the Mariners on July 7, apparently earning manager Scott Servais' trust to the point where he's ready to afford him some of the high-stakes work that Cishek used to see. The 26-year-old right-hander has posted a solid 2.45 ERA and 22:6 K:BB over 22 big-league innings this season.
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Another dominant multi-inning outing•
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Continues thriving in multi-inning role•
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Solid multi-inning appearance Tuesday•
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Recalled from Tacoma•
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Shuttles back to Tacoma•
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Stellar long-relief outing Sunday•
