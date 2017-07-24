Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Dominant once again Sunday
Pagan fired three scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees, allowing two hits and a walk while recording four strikeouts.
Pagan has been lights out in his current Mariners stint, allowing just one earned run over 10.1 innings across four appearances. Sunday's effort was his second three-inning, two-hit scoreless outing versus the Yankees in the weekend series, which served to lower his ERA from 3.60 to 2.57. The 26-year-old right-hander has undoubtedly earned the confidence of manager Scott Servais, which could certainly lead to a robust workload for the balance of the campaign.
