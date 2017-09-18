Pagan allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits over an inning in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Astros. He also recorded two strikeouts.

Pagan fell victim to the long ball, allowing a solo shot to George Springer and a two-run blast to Carlos Correa. The 26-year-old righty had seemingly settled down after allowing an earned run in four consecutive outings between late August and early September, as he'd strung together four straight scoreless appearances heading into Sunday. However, his stumble bumped his ERA for the month up to 7.20, and Pagan's now allowed three round trippers over the five innings encompassing his last seven appearances.