Pagan notched his fourth hold in Monday's 6-5 win over the Braves, allowing an earned run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning.

Pagan has now been touched up for three earned runs over the 1.1 innings encompassing his last two appearances, a relative rarity in what has been a solid campaign overall. However, he managed to escape with a hold Monday, despite giving up a triple and sacrifice fly in the sixth after inheriting a three-run lead. The 26-year-old right-hander remains a viable fantasy asset in AL-only and deep formats, particularly now that he's started to see some hold opportunities.

