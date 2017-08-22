Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Grabs hold despite stumble
Pagan notched his fourth hold in Monday's 6-5 win over the Braves, allowing an earned run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning.
Pagan has now been touched up for three earned runs over the 1.1 innings encompassing his last two appearances, a relative rarity in what has been a solid campaign overall. However, he managed to escape with a hold Monday, despite giving up a triple and sacrifice fly in the sixth after inheriting a three-run lead. The 26-year-old right-hander remains a viable fantasy asset in AL-only and deep formats, particularly now that he's started to see some hold opportunities.
More News
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Nabs first win Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Has rare slip-up in loss•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Could see more high-leverage work•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Another dominant multi-inning outing•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Continues thriving in multi-inning role•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Solid multi-inning appearance Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...