Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Has rare slip-up in loss
Pagan (0-2) gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits over two innings in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.
The 26-year-old had given up just a single earned run over the six appearances he'd logged since his most recent promotion from Triple-A Tacoma, but that impressive stretch ended with a thud. Pagan yielded consecutive RBI singles to Lorenzo Cain and Melky Cabrera in the seventh before surrendering a 375-foot solo blast to Brandon Moss in his second and final inning. Thursday's stumble aside, Pagan's overall body of work has been impressive, and his ability to log multiple innings figures to continue affording him regular work.
More News
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Could see more high-leverage work•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Another dominant multi-inning outing•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Continues thriving in multi-inning role•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Solid multi-inning appearance Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Recalled from Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Shuttles back to Tacoma•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...