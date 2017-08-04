Pagan (0-2) gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits over two innings in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.

The 26-year-old had given up just a single earned run over the six appearances he'd logged since his most recent promotion from Triple-A Tacoma, but that impressive stretch ended with a thud. Pagan yielded consecutive RBI singles to Lorenzo Cain and Melky Cabrera in the seventh before surrendering a 375-foot solo blast to Brandon Moss in his second and final inning. Thursday's stumble aside, Pagan's overall body of work has been impressive, and his ability to log multiple innings figures to continue affording him regular work.