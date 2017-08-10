Pagan (1-2) fired 2.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics, allowing just one hit and recording a pair of strikeouts.

Pagan has shaken off the rare stumble against the Royals that he opened August with, now having put together two subsequent scoreless outings. Pagan has blanked opponents in four of the last five appearances in which he's worked multiple innings, rendering him manager Scott Servais' most consistent long-relief option at present.