Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Activated ahead of Sunday's start
Ramirez (lat) was activated from the 10-day disabled list in advance of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rangers.
Ramirez will take the hill for his season debut after completing the last of his three rehab starts with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, covering 5.2 innings in the outing. With Ramirez topping out at 76 pitches in that start, it's unlikely that he'll face any limitations in his first turn with the Mariners in 2018. The right-hander will take the rotation spot of Ariel Miranda, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the week.
