Ramirez (0-2) gave up six runs on nine hits in Friday's loss to Cleveland, recording five strikeouts and zero walks in five innings.

Ramirez surrendered five solo home runs in Friday's contest, giving up three in the first inning and two more in the sixth before being relieved. This was the second start of the season for Ramirez since coming off the disabled list, and he's so far allowed 11 runs in 9.2 innings. On a good note, he didn't walk a batter Friday, and he threw 61 of 83 pitches for strikes. Playing for Tampa Bay and Seattle last year, Ramirez went 5-6 with a 4.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 109:31 K:BB across 131.1 innings. His next scheduled start will be a matchup with the A's at home.