Ramirez allowed four earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two across four innings Saturday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

The Angels got to Ramirez early, with both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani taking him deep in the first inning. Ramirez settled in from there, allowing only a solo home run prior to being yanked after the fourth inning. Though he's capable of turning in solid outings, Ramirez has been too inconsistent to trust in most formats, allowing more than three earned runs in four of his last ten starts.