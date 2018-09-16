Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Allows four earned runs
Ramirez allowed four earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two across four innings Saturday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.
The Angels got to Ramirez early, with both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani taking him deep in the first inning. Ramirez settled in from there, allowing only a solo home run prior to being yanked after the fourth inning. Though he's capable of turning in solid outings, Ramirez has been too inconsistent to trust in most formats, allowing more than three earned runs in four of his last ten starts.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Fans four in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Earns second win•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Knocked around for seven runs•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Bags first win of season•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Scoreless in return from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...