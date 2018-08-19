Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Allows one run in no-decision
Ramirez allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday.
The results were good once again in his second start back from a shoulder injury -- Ramirez has allowed just one run over 10 innings since his return -- but it's never great when a pitcher has more walks than strikeouts. He threw 90 pitches Saturday after being limited to 79 pitches in his first start back. The reins should come off entirely for Ramirez's next outing, scheduled for Friday against the Diamondbacks.
