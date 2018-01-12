Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Avoids arbitration
Ramirez agreed to a one-year deal with the Marines on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Ramirez came over to Seattle near the trade deadline in 2017, and finished the year with an ERA of 4.39 and 1.17 WHIP. In line with his career statistics, the right-hander sported a 7.5 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 and did a fine job in the rotation with the Mariners during the final two months of the season. He has some stealthy potential heading into 2018, especially if he comes out of spring training with a spot in the rotation.
