Ramirez (1-2) picked up the win against Arizona on Friday, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits over six innings, striking out six and walking one in Seattle's 6-3 victory.

Ramirez gave up 11 runs over his first two starts of the season, but he's been lights out since, as he's now surrendered just two earned runs over 16 innings in his last three outings. He was rewarded with his first win of the season following this quality start against the Diamondbacks. Ramirez's ERA still stands at 4.56 thanks to those rough first couple of starts, and he's posted a 4.24 mark over 611.2 career big-league innings, so it wouldn't be surprising if he continues to hover around that number as he logs more starts.