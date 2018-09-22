Ramirez (2-4) suffered the loss against the Rangers on Friday, allowing six earned runs, four hits and two walks over 2.2 innings while striking out two.

Ramirez couldn't make his way out of the third frame, as Adrian Beltre gave him trouble with a three-run homer in the first and a two-run single in the third. Ramirez has now allowed 10 earned runs (four home runs) over his last two starts spanning 6.2 innings. Friday's outing increased his season ERA to 6.50, and he has a 33:12 K:BB ratio over 45.2 innings so far in 2018. His next start is currently slated for Wednesday against the Athletics.