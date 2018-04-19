Ramirez (lat) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday to start the Mariners' game against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

With Ramirez making it through his third rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday without incident, Ariel Miranda was optioned to the affiliate after making a spot start for the Mariners earlier this week. Ramirez will thus fill the vacancy in the rotation and shouldn't face any major restrictions Sunday after working up to 76 pitches in his final outing at Tacoma. Ramirez performed respectably as a swingman with Tampa Bay and Seattle a season ago, making 37 appearances (19 starts) and submitting a 4.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 131.1 innings.