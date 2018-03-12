Ramirez (lat) emerged setback-free from his Saturday throwing session and consequently played catch again Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The news was good all around for the right-hander, as his recovering lat has responded well to his first time throwing since mid-February. Ramirez reported no pain in either of the two sessions he put in over the weekend, but acknowledges it's still going to be a lengthy process to get him ready for game action. Assuming he continues making progress, Ramirez projects for a mid-April debut in 2018.