Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Continuing rehab in Seattle
Ramirez (lat) will remain in Seattle during the team's upcoming eight-game road trip and could pitch in simulated games in Tacoma this week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez will be joined by teammates Ben Gamel and Mike Zunino, who are both nursing oblique injuries. The right-hander threw in a simulated game last Friday and could repeat the practice as he continues to ramp up for what the Mariners still hope is a mid-April return.
