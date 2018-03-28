Ramirez (lat) accompanied the Mariners back to Seattle and will remain with them on their first road trip while continuing to ramp up his rehab, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez has already progressed to throwing bullpens and remains on target for a possible late-April return. With the 27-year-old right-hander projected to be unavailable the first time the Mariners need a fifth starter -- April 11 versus the Royals -- either Ariel Miranda or Rob Whalen are likely to be summoned from Triple-A Tacoma to start that contest in Ramirez's stead.