Ramirez (shoulder) could be added to the starting rotation as a sixth man upon returning from the disabled list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "We continue to monitor how Erasmo is moving along," manager Scott Servais said prior to Saturday's game against the Angels. "He's been throwing great so far. That could certainly play into the mix."

Ramirez has been stellar while allowing just one hit through five rehab innings across two appearances at Triple-A Tacoma thus far, and he's slated to possibly stretch out to five innings in a Monday start for the Rainiers. That pitch count would presumably leave him ready to resume a starter's role upon activation if the team needed him to, although it remains to be seen if that will be deemed necessary. Servais commented that because of the way the current rotation's workload was prearranged around the All-Star break, all five pitchers were able to get "significant down time." The Mariners could also add another starter at or before Tuesday's trade deadline, but Ramirez remains an option, especially considering Seattle is in the midst of a stretch of 20 games in 20 days that goes through mid-August.