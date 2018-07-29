Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Could be sixth man in rotation
Ramirez (shoulder) could be added to the starting rotation as a sixth man upon returning from the disabled list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "We continue to monitor how Erasmo is moving along," manager Scott Servais said prior to Saturday's game against the Angels. "He's been throwing great so far. That could certainly play into the mix."
Ramirez has been stellar while allowing just one hit through five rehab innings across two appearances at Triple-A Tacoma thus far, and he's slated to possibly stretch out to five innings in a Monday start for the Rainiers. That pitch count would presumably leave him ready to resume a starter's role upon activation if the team needed him to, although it remains to be seen if that will be deemed necessary. Servais commented that because of the way the current rotation's workload was prearranged around the All-Star break, all five pitchers were able to get "significant down time." The Mariners could also add another starter at or before Tuesday's trade deadline, but Ramirez remains an option, especially considering Seattle is in the midst of a stretch of 20 games in 20 days that goes through mid-August.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Third rehab appearance set•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Stellar in second rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Rest of rehab schedule clarified•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Second rehab start set•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Throws again without issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?