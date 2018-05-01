Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Diagnosed with shoulder strain
Ramirez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right Teres major strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners have yet to release an estimated timetable for his return, but Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com points out that a similar injury forced Clayton Kershaw to miss around six weeks in 2014, so an extended absence could be on tap for Ramirez. More should be known after he's further evaluated in the coming days. Casey Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move and is an option to fill in for Ramirez in the rotation for the time being.
