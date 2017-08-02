Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Early exit Tuesday
Ramirez allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over 3.2 innings while striking out five in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.
He cruised through three scoreless innings, but after serving up homers to Rougned Odor and Joey Gallo in the fourth, Ramirez got the hook. Considering that the right-hander hadn't thrown more than three innings in an appearance since June 21, the early exit isn't surprising, but Ramirez will need to be more effective as he gets stretched out if he wants to remain in the M's rotation. His next start will come Sunday in Kansas City.
