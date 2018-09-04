Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Earns second win
Ramirez (2-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings to earn the win Monday against the Orioles.
Ramirez bounced back after being shelled for seven earned runs in his previous start against the Padres. He exhibited good control, finding the strike zone with 55 of his 77 pitches and starting 12 of the 18 batters he faced with a strike. Ramirez has now allowed one earned run or fewer in four of his seven starts, but has combined to allow 18 earned runs across 12.2 innings in his other three outings.
