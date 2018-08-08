Manager Scott Servais said Ramirez (shoulder) will likely make another rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma in the coming days, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

Servais added that Ramirez had some mechanical issues during his previous outing with Tacoma on Sunday, so the organization wants to see one last start before the right-hander returns to the big leagues. During Sunday's contest, he allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings. That marked his fourth rehab start since landing on the DL with a right Teres major strain at the beginning of May.