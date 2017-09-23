Play

Ramirez gave up only one run on three hits over eight innings Friday while striking out a season-high 10 but had to settle for a no-decision in a 3-1 win over Cleveland.

A Nelson Cruz walk-off shot ended up settling the contest, but it came too late to give Ramirez a much-deserved win. He'll take a 4.35 ERA into his final start of the season Wednesday in Oakland.

