Ramirez tossed five innings and took a no-decision Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in the 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Ramirez has been solid over his last two outings, allowing three runs in 10.1 innings, lowering his season ERA from 6.28 to 5.31 in the process. He's been fairly inconsistent in his 39 innings this season and will take on the Angels on Saturday for his next outing.