Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Finishing season in bullpen
Ramirez will work out of the bullpen to close out the 2018 season with James Paxton and Roenis Elias listed as the Mariners' probable starters for the final two games of their season-ending series with the Rangers.
Ramirez lost his rotation spot earlier in the week when Felix Hernandez returned from a hamstring injury, but there was renewed hope that the right-hander might draw a start after the Mariners decided to skip Mike Leake's final turn through the rotation Sunday against Texas. Instead, it appears manager Scott Servais will turn to Elias for those honors, though both Ramirez and/or Leake could be summoned from the bullpen behind Elias. All 10 of Ramirez's appearances with the big club have come as a starter this season, with the 28-year-old submitting a 6.50 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 45.2 innings.
