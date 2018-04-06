Ramirez (lat) will make his first rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez came out of Tuesday's simulated game without issues, which was the prerequisite to him moving up to live game action. He'll toe the rubber for the Rainiers against the Sacramento River Cats in his first start, an outing in which Ramirez is expected to work up to 35 pitches, according to Mariners manager Scott Servais.